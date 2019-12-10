{{featured_button_text}}
Cleveland Taylor

Cleveland “Bub” Taylor

West Des Moines

Cleveland “Bub” Taylor, 60, passed away December 5, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation one hour prior. The family will also greet friends following the service.

Please see the full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

