(1927-2020)

WATERLOO -- Cleo V. Wait, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 3, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Cleo was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Yukon, Mo., daughter of Jess and Alta Mae Boster Willhite. She married Noel Wait in 1950 in Cedar Rapids; he preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1964. Later, Cleo began a relationship with her companion, Harry Aschenbrenner.

She graduated from Somersville (Mo.) High School in 1945. She was a hostess for several years at Sunnyside Country Club and the Waterloo Elks Lodge No. 290 and was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church.

Survived by: several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; a sister-in-law, LoRetha Willhite of Waterloo; and Harry's son, Doug Aschenbrenner of Arizona.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; companion, Harry; four brothers, Glen, Dewey, Hewey and Lennis Willhite; and two sisters, Goldie Boleyn and Jewell Oman.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Cleo loved to travel and did much of it with Harry over the years.

