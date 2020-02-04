(1927-2020)
WATERLOO -- Cleo V. Wait, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 3, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Cleo was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Yukon, Mo., daughter of Jess and Alta Mae Boster Willhite. She married Noel Wait in 1950 in Cedar Rapids; he preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1964. Later, Cleo began a relationship with her companion, Harry Aschenbrenner.
She graduated from Somersville (Mo.) High School in 1945. She was a hostess for several years at Sunnyside Country Club and the Waterloo Elks Lodge No. 290 and was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; a sister-in-law, LoRetha Willhite of Waterloo; and Harry's son, Doug Aschenbrenner of Arizona.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; companion, Harry; four brothers, Glen, Dewey, Hewey and Lennis Willhite; and two sisters, Goldie Boleyn and Jewell Oman.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Cleo loved to travel and did much of it with Harry over the years.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.