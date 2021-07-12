 Skip to main content
Cleo J. (Niemeyer) Matthew
February 14, 1942-July 1, 2021

TUCSON, AZ-Cleo, a former resident of Iowa, most recently living in Tucson, Arizona passed away on July 1, 2021 of natural causes.

She was the daughter of August and Nora Niemeyer, born on February 14, 1942 in Sumner, Iowa. She lived all of her adult life in California and then Arizona. She was married to Morris (Matt) W. Matthew for 52 years. Matt passed away in 2016. Cleo worked for Bank of America for 30 years in both California and Arizona before retiring December 31, 1997.

Cleo is survived by a sister JoAnn Nielsen of Tucson, Arizona and a brother Dan Niemeyer of Waterloo, Iowa.

