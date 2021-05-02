May 31, 1925-April 24, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Cleo Hackerson of Cedar Falls passed away Saturday, April 24, at home. She was born May 31, 1925 in Dysart, IA. She was the daughter of Henry and LuLu Kruse. She married Harold Hackerson at The Little Brown Church on March 29, 1947. Harold passed November 13, 1996.

Cleo graduated from LaPorte City High School in 1943 and went on to study at the University of Iowa. She worked for Rath Packing and was an Avon Lady for over 40 years. Cleo was a long-time member of the Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Circle. She served on the Board of Senior Citizen Center and the Board of LaPorte City Golf Club.

Cleo had a passion for golf, enjoyed cards, especially Pepper and 500. She was a member of a potluck group, consisting of 10 ladies who planned a potluck once a month rotating to different houses, lasting 40 years.