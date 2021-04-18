Cleo Elbert Provin

Cleo enjoyed spending time with his family, helping them, and cooking; especially for the holidays. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife. He was an avid golfer and reader; a good handy man and involved in politics. He retired form John Deere’s in 2002 after 22 years and then worked at Gates Golf Course until 2016. Cleo was a hardworking, loving, kind and generous man whom we all sadly miss.