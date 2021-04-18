January 8, 1948—February 9, 2021
WATERLOO—Cleo Elbert Provin, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 9th at home. He was born in Barns City Iowa, January 8th, 1948. Cleo married Jerilyn Dahlgaard on December 31, 1988.
Survivors include: his wife Jerilyn; 3 sons, Pete Provin, Arnie Provin and Clint Provin of Missouri; 1 daughter, Keri Ann Stewart of Omaha NE.; 3 step daughters, Christina Swanson, Laurie Dahlgaard, Erica Dahlgaard, Carrie Haines and 1 stepson John Dahlgaard of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Virginia McHenry of Tucson AZ. and Elaine Lovegrove of Ottuma IA.
Cleo was preceded in death by his parents Ruby Bach and Karl Provin; 1 brother, Lincoln and 3 sisters; Della, Rosie and Doris.
Cleo enjoyed spending time with his family, helping them, and cooking; especially for the holidays. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife. He was an avid golfer and reader; a good handy man and involved in politics. He retired form John Deere’s in 2002 after 22 years and then worked at Gates Golf Course until 2016. Cleo was a hardworking, loving, kind and generous man whom we all sadly miss.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later for this Summer.
