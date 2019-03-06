(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Clemie L. Marken, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Feb. 26 at NewAldaya Lifescapes from complications related to an injury from a fall.
She was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford and Clara (Lohman) Shook. She married Alvin Gideon Marken on June 3, 1956, at Central Christian Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Clemie graduated from East Waterloo High School. She worked at General Electric in Waterloo, then at John Deere Product Engineering Center in Cedar Falls as an administrative assistant where she retired in 1984.
Survived by: her son, Todd of Ossian; three grandchildren, Anna, Sabrina and John Marken; two sisters, Audrey Niemann of Cedar Falls and Joan Williams of Readlyn; a brother, Ellis “Bill” (Betty) Shook of Readlyn; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers-in-law, Alfred Niemann and Charles “Chuck” Williams.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Garden View Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Central Christian Church, Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Clemie attended church nearly every Sunday. She enjoyed bowling, bird watching, bus trips and cooking meals for friends and family. Clemie always put others before herself and was very friendly. In her later years she enjoyed lunches with her fellow retirees.
