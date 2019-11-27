{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Claus W. Stricker, 80, of Blue Eye, Mo., formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa, died at home Saturday, Nov. 23.

He was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Waterloo, the son of Claus and Viola (Jurgens) Stricker. He married Marlene Gutknecht on Feb. 7, 1959, in Mapleton.

Claus attended Maple Valley High School in Mapleton and Sioux City Roosevelt High School. He worked for John Deere & Co. in Waterloo for 36 years, owned Cedarloo Raceway Inc., which promoted racetracks in Waterloo, Marshalltown, Mason City and Eldon, and owned CW Dock Service for 15 years.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, Claus (Kathy) Stricker of Cedar Falls, Dave (Melissa) Stricker of Waterloo and Dan (Lisa) Stricker of Blue Eye; a daughter, Kim (Ted) Timson, of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, both in rural Hudson. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

