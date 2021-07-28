WATERLOO-Claudia June Allen, age 81 of Waterloo, died at Mercy One Hospital of respiratory failure on July 26, 2021. She was born June 1, 1940 in Waterloo. June attended Grace Lutheran Grade School and graduated from East High School in Waterloo. She worked as an LPN for 31 years. She married Fred Allen on August 29, 1992 in Guttenberg, Iowa. She is survived by her husband, Fred of Waterloo; a daughter, Linda (Anton) Seever of Middleton, Wisconsin: a son, Steven of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Kassi (Mike) Reid, Ryan Kepple, Jim Kepple, Aaron Kepple and Jess Kepple; a great grandchild, Makenzie Reid; and a brother, Harold (Pepper) Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Harold Miller; an infant son, Gregory Harold Kepple; and a sister, Sandi Dalziel. A Celebration of Life will occur in the near future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to Cedar Valley Hospice or a charity of your choice.