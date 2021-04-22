January 27, 1949-April 11, 2021
WATERLOO-Claudia Jo Cryer (Susie), 72, of Waterloo, IA was called home on April 11, surrounded by family. She was born January 27, 1949, to the late Charles Sr. and Gwendolyn (Perkins) Schauf. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, at 11am at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street. Memorials can be directed to the family at 426 Oliver Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.
