Claudia Jo Cryer
Claudia Jo Cryer

Claudia Jo Cryer

January 27, 1949-April 11, 2021

WATERLOO-Claudia Jo Cryer (Susie), 72, of Waterloo, IA was called home on April 11, surrounded by family. She was born January 27, 1949, to the late Charles Sr. and Gwendolyn (Perkins) Schauf. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, at 11 am at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street. Memorials can be directed to the family at 426 Oliver Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Claudia leaves to mourn: Her three children; April Stearns-Depriest, Anthony Stearns of Waterloo and Warren Stearns, Jr, Faribault, MN. Five siblings, Charles “Chuckie” Schauf, Stephen Schauf, Indianapolis, IN, Stephenie Lee of Cincinnati, OH, Rev. Carolyn Steveson of Waterloo, and Stennette Schauf of Waterloo.

Preceded her in Death: her parents, sister & brother-in-law, Jennifer and Bennie Walker, Jr., brother-in-law, Robert Lee, paternal and maternal grandparents, both husbands, and a niece.

