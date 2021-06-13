CEDAR FALLS-Claudia J. Kaestner, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Conrad, died June 9, 2021. She was born August 24,1940 in Eldora, to Claude A. and Joyce Darner Aiken. She graduated from Conrad High School in 1958, later from Allen School of Nursing in 1961. She married Larry L. Kaestner September 10, 1961 in Waterloo. Claudia worked as a Registered Nurse in Allen Memorial Hospital’s Mental Health unit for 43 years, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, and traveling internationally with her friends—some highlights including Spain, France, England, and ziplining in Alaska at age 75. She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Doug (Theresa) Kaestner, Marion; two daughters, Shelly Kaestner, W. Des Moines and Amy Burger of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; six grandchildren: Amanda, Andy, Megan, Jadon, Jacob and Sydney; great-grandchild, Foster; and a brother, Michael (Robyn) Aiken, Marshalltown.