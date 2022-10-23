January 6, 1935-October 17, 2022

WAVERLY-Claudette Sharon Meyer, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Life Care Center of Greeneville in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Claudette was born January 6, 1935, in Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of Claude and Lucille (Grapp) Smith. She was baptized in 1947 at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. She was a 1953 graduate of Plainfield High School. On September 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Herbert Meyer in Plainfield. To this union two daughters were born, Diane and Karen. She was employed with Shield Bantam in Waverly from 1952 until 1957. In 1964, she started her career at the Rohlf Memorial Clinic where she did everything but be a doctor or nurse, retiring in February of 2015. Herbert passed away in 2017, and Claudette continued to live in Waverly.

Claudette’s greatest enjoyment was her family. She loved playing cards and games, traveling, camping and hockey. She was a longtime season ticket holder for the Waterloo Blackhawks hockey team.

Claudette is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Dennis) Anderson of Waterloo and Karen (Bob) Rediske of Chuckey, Tennessee, five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Sandra (Larry) Schultz, granddaughter, Christine Anderson and a great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rediske.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. (There are no services on Friday, October 28) Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187