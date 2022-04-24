Claudette A. Hill – Gossman

April 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Claudette Ann Hill, nee Gossman 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born in Worthington, MN to Clodius and Helen Gossman and moved to Waterloo, Iowa when she was young. She graduated Valedictorian from Our Lady of Victory Academy (OLVA) High School in Waterloo, Iowa and moved to Cedar Falls with her husband John C. Hill in 1960 where she resided until her passing. Claudette was passionately involved at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and School over the last 60 years and devoted her time and energy supporting multiple causes across the community. Claudette went on to have a great career with the John Deere Credit Union, eventually becoming a Board of Directors member where she excelled as an executive leader over Credit Bureau Enterprises in Waterloo. Claudette worked tirelessly, raised a family, devoted herself to her church, and obtained her college education from Indiana University. She was a true example of a woman who could do it all—raising her children and never missing a moment while also giving her all as an executive leader. She was the embodiment of hard work, full of faith, and never knew a stranger.

Claudette was consistently recognized within her community where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and a volunteer coordinator at the Catholic Worker House of Cedar Falls. She was selected as an honorary Catholic Sister for all of work with the less fortunate and constant support of the Northeast Iowa Catholic community.

Survivors include: son John F. (Dawn) Hill of Coronado, California; daughter Christina (Edward) Olson of Bettendorf, Iowa; four grandchildren, Maggie Hill of Dallas, Texas; Lexie Hill of Santa Monica, California; Jacob Olson of Iowa City, Iowa; Lauren Olson of Bettendorf, Iowa. Four brothers: twin brother Claude Gossman of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Father John Gossman of Gilbertville, Leo Gossman of Delaware, Jim Gossman of Arizona and two sisters: Sharon Fereday and Leone Simpson of Waterloo, Iowa.

Preceded in death by her husband John C. Hill, parents Clodius and Helen, eldest sister Elaine, eldest brother Gary Gossman, and brother Ray Gossman.

Claudette was a woman of God, adored her large family, walked through fire and broken glass to help others, and enjoyed a fantastic life full of love and laughter. She was a woman that never gave up and always pushed the envelope, breaking boundaries in the workplace while satisfying the needs of her family, friends, and community. She was loved, feared, and most of all respected by all who knew and loved her. Claudette will be missed as she ascends into heaven.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a 7 p.m. Vigil Service.

The family requests memorials be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and School.