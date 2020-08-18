Claude R. Young

(1938-2020)
CEDAR FALLS—Claude “Chico” Ray Young, 82, of Cedar Falls died Friday, August 14 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. He was born March 9, 1938 in LaPorte City, son of Claude and Blanche Taft Young. He married Mary Jane Woods and they later divorced. He then married Janette Davis, August 28, 1976 in Jesup, they had one child.
Chico served in the United States Marine Corp., came home to La Porte in 59 from California after the service. He was employed at John Deere’s in Waterloo and was a member of the local 838, retired in 94 after over 30 yrs.
Survivors include a son, Rodney Young of Waterloo; four daughters, Steffania (Daniel) Potter of Waterloo, Maryann Young (James Jolly) of Waterloo, Kelly (Robert) Lewis of Springfield, Ohio, and Rashina (James Bianco) of Hudson, Wisc.; ten grandchildren, Lindsay, Cherie, James, Bryan, Nicole, Jesse, Breanna, Arlen, Jade, Dallis Ray and Alerah; 17 great-grandchildren, Gage, Gracie, Mariahla, Faith, Century, Mariah, Maxx, Briauna, Coy, Darwin, Elyse, Lily, Angela, Ava, Cyrus, Carsun, Lucas, and Lily, Lexi, Lewis and Lauren; one half brother, Mike Lenihan; two sisters, Faye Westerman, and Beverly Hackenwierd.
Proceded by: a son, Jeffery Young, grandchildren, Elise Owens, Steven Pichone, Grantley Young and Jeremiah Young.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Faith Assembly in Evansdale with burial in Garden of Memories. Public visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Saturday. Due to Covid 19 everyone is required to wear a mask at either the visitation or the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
“Anyone that knew him, knew he was a bit of a wild man. He liked to have fun. He loved his friends he had many. He would usually be found camping, mudding in his dune buggy, tinkering on his VW, or scrapping. Anywhere he was he’d run into someone he knew. He will be missed.”
