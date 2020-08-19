Claude R. Young

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1938-2020)

CEDAR FALLS—Claude “Chico” Ray Young, 82, of Cedar Falls died Friday, August 14 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. He was born March 9, 1938 in La Porte City, son of Claude and Blanche Taft Young. He married Mary Jane Woods and they later divorced. He then married Janette Davis, August 28, 1976 in Jesup, they had one child.

Chico served in the United States Marine Corp., came home to La Porte in 59 from California after the service. He was employed at John Deere’s in Waterloo and was a member of the local 838, retired in 94 after over 30 yrs.

Survivors include a son, Rodney Young of Waterloo; four daughters, Steffania (Daniel) Potter of Waterloo, Maryann Young (James Jolly) of Waterloo, Kelly (Robert) Lewis of Springfield, Ohio, and Rashina (James Bianco) of Hudson, Wisc.; ten grandchildren, Lindsay, Cherie, James, Bryan, Nicole, Jesse, Breanna, Arlen, Jade, Dallis Ray and Alerah; 17 great-grandchildren, Gage, Gracie, Mariahla, Faith, Century, Mariah, Maxx, Briauna, Coy, Darwin, Elyse, Lily, Angela, Ava, Cyrus, Carsun, Lucas, and Lily, Lexi, Lewis and Lauren; one half brother, Mike Lenihan; two sisters, Faye Westerman, and Beverly Hackenwierd.

Proceded by: a son, Jeffery Young, grandchildren, Elise Owens, Steven Pichone, Grantley Young and Jeremiah Young.