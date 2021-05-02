WATERLOO-Claude LaFlamme, age 94 of Waterloo, died peacefully Saturday, May 1st at Hospice Unity Point Hospital. He was born Oct. 1, 1926, son of Eugene and Leda (Pouliot) LaFlamme. He served in the Navy during World War II. After service he was looking for better employment, so he and two buddies came out west. He was in sales work for some time. He married Edna Schmitz on Sept. 26, 1953 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. He was self-employed as a carpet layer for many years. After some year of retirement, he delivered flowers for Dorne’s Florist. He was a choir member at St. Edward’s parish. He sang the very first Mass at St. Edward’s and solos for many weddings and funerals. He loved fishing, golfing, and wood working.