October 1, 1926-May 1, 2021
WATERLOO-Claude LaFlamme, age 94 of Waterloo, died peacefully Saturday, May 1st at Hospice Unity Point Hospital. He was born Oct. 1, 1926, son of Eugene and Leda (Pouliot) LaFlamme. He served in the Navy during World War II. After service he was looking for better employment, so he and two buddies came out west. He was in sales work for some time. He married Edna Schmitz on Sept. 26, 1953 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. He was self-employed as a carpet layer for many years. After some year of retirement, he delivered flowers for Dorne’s Florist. He was a choir member at St. Edward’s parish. He sang the very first Mass at St. Edward’s and solos for many weddings and funerals. He loved fishing, golfing, and wood working.
He is survived by his wife Edna LaFlamme and daughters Lisa (John) Boeker, Sandra (Zach) Hall, Barbara (John) Sorgani, twins Karen Wisman and Kathy (Mark) Russell, Theresa (Dennis) Chavez, Michele LaFlamme (Mark Woolson), Pamela LaFlamme, his 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, his brother Daniel (Connie) LaFlamme and his sisters Gemma Theberge and Blandine Alvey.
Proceeded in death his parents, sisters Helen (Victor) Belanger, Monica (Bernard) Smedberg, Rachel (Edward) Michaud, Teresa (William) Clark, Sr. Simonne LaFlamme, Blanche (Mike) Idarola, Sr. Bernadette LaFlamme and nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Military rites by Amvet Post 31 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Public visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour before services on Tuesday. Social distancing and masks are required for all events.
Memorials: May be directed to St. Edward’s Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
