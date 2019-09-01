Claude E. Brown Sr.

(1933-2019)
HUDSON — Claude Ervin Brown Sr., 86, of Hudson, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at ManorCare Health Center in Waterloo.
He was born July 21, 1933, in Marshalltown, son of Frank and Pearl (Kellehan) Brown. After his father’s death, Claude was in foster care with Frank and Mimi Ward, from the age of 6 to 17. He married Iona Borton on Oct. 27, 1957, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He graduated from Laurel High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. Claude went to work for Grange Heating in 1956. In 1966 he went to work for Iowa Public Service. Then in 1985 he went to work at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora, until he retired in 1998.
He was a leader and volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America for 46 years in multiple leadership and training roles. Claude was a member of Hudson AMVETS Post 82 since 1991 and a member of American Legion Post 208 for a number of years.
Survived by: his wife; four children, Claude “CJ” Brown Jr. of Hudson, Lori (Elton) Christopherson of Williston, N.D., Kevin (Jeanette) Brown of Flower Mound, Texas, and Derek (Carrie) Brown of Hudson; 10 grandchildren, Ricky Neiheiser, Amanda Neiheiser, Austin Neiheiser, Susan Brown, Haley Easthom, Danielle Brown, Delani Brown, Nick Brown, Ellie Brown and Sofia Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Vanessa Trotter and David Martin.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his foster parents; and 10 siblings, Doris, Ethel, Hubert “Bud,” Imogene, Daphine “Dee,” Elroy, Harold, Frank Jr., Mary Jane and Benjamin “Ben.”
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in Hudson Cemetery with military rites by Offutt Air Force Base and Hudson AMVETS Post 82. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in memory of Claude Brown.
Claude touched more lives than we can count. He also volunteered with the American Red Cross-Hawkeye Chapter as an instructor for First Aid and CPR for more than two decades.
