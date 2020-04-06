Clarice E. Paulsen

(1924-2020)
WAVERLY -- Clarice Elma Paulsen, 95, of Waverly, died Sunday, April 5, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born July 16, 1924, in Shell Rock, daughter of Miles Barr and Elma (Patterson) Williams. She graduated from Shell Rock High School. She worked at Northwestern Bell in Waverly. On May 30, 1944, Clarice married Murvin R. Paulsen at the Methodist Parsonage in Alexandria, La. Following Murvin's discharge from the service, the couple lived on a dairy farm south of Plainfield. Clarice also worked for two years at the Plainfield Telephone Co. Clarice became a resident of the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in 2012.
Survivors: a daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Kielman of Waverly; two sons, Ronald (Susan) Paulsen of Waverly, and Edward (Diane) Paulsen of Plainfield; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Murvin, on Feb. 8, 2002; sister, Kathryn Thompson; and four brothers, Patterson, Duane, Merrill and Rex Williams.
Services: Private graveside services will be held at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. There will be a Celebration of Life event at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed music in school, sang in the church choir and also playing cards and crocheting.
