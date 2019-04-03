Clarice A. Troyer

(1940-2019)
JESUP — Clarice Arlene Troyer, 79, of Madrid, formerly of Jesup, died Sunday, March 31, at the Madrid Home, Madrid, of natural causes.
She was born March 22, 1940, in Wisner, Neb., daughter of Sam Roth and Clara (Nitzsche) Roth. On Aug. 10, 1963, she married Harold Allen Troyer in Beemer, Neb. He preceded her in death.
After her primary education, she received a degree in education from Hesston College, Hesston, Kan. Clarice and her husband made their home in Arizona teaching on the Navajo Indian Reservation before moving back to Nebraska and finally settling in Manson, where Clarice was a preschool teacher for many years. In 2007, Harold and Clarice moved to Jesup.
Survived by: three sons, Bruce Troyer (Tricia Reinhardt) of Dyersville, Steve (Amie) Troyer of Madrid and Kyle (Jaime) Troyer of Independence; 10 grandchildren, Auston Troyer, Alex Troyer, Malia Troyer, Brady Troyer, Erica Miller, Kaleb Troyer, Loren Troyer, Cameron Troyer, Ava Troyer and Madelyn Troyer; two brothers, Gene (Barbara) Roth of Lincoln, Neb., and Don Roth of Arizona; a sister, Maxine (Bill Roth) Roth of West Point, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Cedar Falls Mennonite Church, meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., Cedar Falls, with inurnment at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, April 3, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or family.
To Clarice, faith and family were very important. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
