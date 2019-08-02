(1935-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Clarice A. Burkgren, 83, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, July 31, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 28, 1935, at her home in Gowrie, daughter of Clarence W. “Cash” and Gladys Sundberg Carlson. She married Robert L. Burkgren on March 9, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church in Gowrie.
She graduated from Gowrie High School in 1953 and received her bachelor of science degree in home economics education in 1957 from Iowa State University. Clarice was a home economics teacher a total of seven years, 13 years of substitute teaching, and was the church secretary at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City for 22 years, where she had been a member since 1965.
She was also a member of the Women of the Church: ALCW and WELCA, 4-H Leader for Big Creek Township Girl’s Club, Little 5 Swim Team Conference secretary/treasurer, charter member of Autism Society of Iowa where she served as treasurer/board member, board member of Comprehensive Systems Inc., and La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year in 1983.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Barbara Wiebbecke of Hendersonville, Tenn., Brenda (Wayne) Kirk of Bowling Green, Ky., and Beth Burkgren of Cedar Falls; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Burkgren of Groton, N.Y.; six grandchildren and their families, Rob (Michelle) Wiebbecke and children, Ayanna, Eden and Derek, Katrina (Ben) Brasfield, Alyssa (Andrew) Bleaken and daughter Alexa, Mikaela Burkgren, and Michael and Madelyn; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Carlson of Otho.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Bradley Keith Burkgren; a brother, Willis “Sunny” Carlson; and a great-grandson, Logan Wiebbecke.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City, with burial in West View Cemetery, La Porte City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 2, and also for an hour before services Saturday at church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for distribution later to a variety of charities close to the family.
La Porte City Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
