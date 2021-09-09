Clarethia Green

WATERLOO-Born July 25, 1935 in Eudora, AK the daughter of William and Myra Butler and wife of the late J. C. Green. Departed life on September 2, 2021 in Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation is September 9, 2021 4 pm to 6 pm and services at Union Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street, Waterloo September 10, 2021 at 1pm with burial at Garden of Memories. Cards and condolences may be sent in care of Mr. John Ketchens at 436 Cherry Street.