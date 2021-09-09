 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarethia Green
0 entries

Clarethia Green

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarethia Green

July 25, 1935-September 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Born July 25, 1935 in Eudora, AK the daughter of William and Myra Butler and wife of the late J. C. Green. Departed life on September 2, 2021 in Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation is September 9, 2021 4 pm to 6 pm and services at Union Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street, Waterloo September 10, 2021 at 1pm with burial at Garden of Memories. Cards and condolences may be sent in care of Mr. John Ketchens at 436 Cherry Street.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News