WATERLOO-Clarence W. “Bill” Martin, 79, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born on March 14, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Clarence Sr. and Iona Fredin Martin. Bill graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He married Mary E. Mehmen on Oct. 24, 1964, at the Episcopal Church in Waverly; she died Jan. 5, 2020. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Marquart Concrete Block Co., and Traer Manufacturing over the years, retiring in 1999. Bill was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo where he was the custodian for 20 years. He was also a deacon and sang in the choir. Bill was well-liked by everyone. He was also a member of the Waterloo American Legion Post #138 and Waterloo Eagle’s Club, Aerie #764. He is survived by a son, Darren (Tami) Martin‚ Waterloo; daughter, Michelle (Casey) McKernan‚ Farmington‚ MN; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, Gary Martin. Services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo with entombment at Garden of Memories mausoleum. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. Military honors by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623, and US Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.