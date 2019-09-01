{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Paul Finch

8/28/1956 — 5/18/2019

Paul was born in Waterloo, Iowa. Son of Kenneth and Gloria Finch.

He graduated from West High in 1974 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1979. His favorite place to work was Hawkeye Community College, as a public safety officer, where he spent 33 years making the lives of co-workers and students better for knowing him. He worked security at the Isle Casino the last few years where he continued to brighten the day of everyone he met.

Paul battled depression his entire life. He never stopped loving his family, friends, and being outdoors, but there came a time when he couldn’t see beyond the darkness. Paul loved helping people and as a tissue donor he will continue to help.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Catherine. He is survived by his brother Charles “Uncle Chuck” Finch, wife Diane House, and children Kendra and Corwin Finch.

Paul’s celebration of life was held June 1 and his ashes joined his parents on July 24, at the family tree farm in Maine.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255

Iowa Donor Network 800-831-4131.

