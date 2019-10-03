(1926-2019)
LAWLER — Clarence Mueterthies, 92, of Lawler, died at home Monday, Sept. 30.
He was born Dec. 17, 1926, to Frank and Julia (Reicks) Mueterthies on their farm in the St. Lucas area. He married Madonna Boyle on Oct. 23, 1954, at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma. She preceded him in death in 1984.
Clarence attended school through the eighth grade and then went to work. For several years, he worked for a threshing crew and helped out on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army, then he and his wife settled on a farm north of Lawler. They grew corn, soybeans and hay and raised a variety of livestock, including cattle, pigs and chickens. In 1989, he retired and moved into Lawler.
He was a 67-year member of the Lawler American Legion, the Charles City Moose Club, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the Catholic Foresters.
Survived by: four sons, Frank Mueterthies of New Hampton, Dave (Cindy) Mueterthies of Cedar Falls, John Mueterthies of New Hampton and Carl (Deanna) Mueterthies of Waucoma; eight daughters, Marie (Doug) Schuster of Dubuque, Annette (Charles Smith) Mueterthies of Boone, Kathryn (Bob) Snider-Busby of Gregory, Mich., Judy (Dale) Kleiss of New Hampton, Ellen (Brent Voeller) Mueterthies of Ann Arbor, Mich., Margaret (Ken Sauser) Mueterthies of Mooresville, N.C., Sarah (Matthew) Millar of Chelsea, Mich., and Trish (Rick) Kallemeier of Urbandale; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bernice Kout of Lawler and Delores Schluetter of New Hampton; a brother, Leon Mueterthies of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Susan; a granddaughter; a brother, Alfred Mueterthies; and a son-in-law, Darwin Snider.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence and Madonna were perfect together. They loved to dance and spent many nights in ballrooms. He was also a “goofy grandpa” and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His was a life well lived, and his sense of humor remained intact right to the end. In short, Clarence will be missed by a multitude of people.
