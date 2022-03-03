November 25, 1931-March 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Clarence “Lloyd” Hager, 90, of Cedar Falls/La Porte City, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Western Home Communities—Deery Suites.

He was born November 25, 1931, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Eunice (Elwell) Hager. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1949. On August 19, 1955, he married Norma Bakker in Grundy Center. Lloyd farmed and owned Hager Insurance in La Porte City. He received the Century Farm Award in 2020 from the Iowa Farm Bureau.

He was a member of the La Porte City Lion’s Club, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in La Porte City, and was on the board of directors for Black Hawk Mutual Insurance. Lloyd loved his family, collecting toy tractors, his two-cylinder John Deere tractors, puzzles, and cheering on Iowa State basketball.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, six children, Cynthia (Mark) Craigmile of Waukee, Randall (Maria Stepanova) Hager of Grundy Center, Cathleen Hager of Moberly, MO; Cheryl (Mark) Klahsen of Hudson, Ronald (Brenda) Hager of La Porte City, Richard (Tammy) Hager of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Madalyn) Craigmile, Michaela Craigmile, Ilya Stepanov, Kayla Klahsen, Alyssa Klahsen, Abby (Nolan) Rolston, Devin Hager, Madelyn Hager; and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Caden Craigmile.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Diamond Event Center, Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or the Western Home Foundation. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.