April 14, 2021

JESUP–Clarence Leland (Lee) Triplitt, 89 years old of Mesa, AZ, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Mary Grace Home in Gilbert, AZ.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. – Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup, IA, with Rev. Alex Bruening officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. – Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be 2:30 p.m. – Saturday, May 22, 2021, near Lee’s hometown of Jefferson, IA, at Richland Cemetery in Guthrie County. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Face coverings and social distancing is expected.

Lee was born in Jefferson, IA, to Clarence and Jessie (VanCleef) Triplitt. He attended Jefferson schools and graduated in 1949. He then graduated from the University of Iowa in 1953, with a degree in Marketing. He later graduated from Northwest Missouri State College with a Bachelors and Masters degree in Music. Lee married Jane Ann Blezek, June 10, 1961, in Yale, IA.