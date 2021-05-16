April 14, 2021
JESUP–Clarence Leland (Lee) Triplitt, 89 years old of Mesa, AZ, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Mary Grace Home in Gilbert, AZ.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. – Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup, IA, with Rev. Alex Bruening officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. – Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. – Saturday, May 22, 2021, near Lee’s hometown of Jefferson, IA, at Richland Cemetery in Guthrie County. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Face coverings and social distancing is expected.
Lee was born in Jefferson, IA, to Clarence and Jessie (VanCleef) Triplitt. He attended Jefferson schools and graduated in 1949. He then graduated from the University of Iowa in 1953, with a degree in Marketing. He later graduated from Northwest Missouri State College with a Bachelors and Masters degree in Music. Lee married Jane Ann Blezek, June 10, 1961, in Yale, IA.
He was a band director in Skidmore, MO; Leon, Woodbine and Iowa Falls, IA, before moving to Jesup, IA, where he completed his 40 year career. He loved directing bands and starting beginners, Chicago Cubs Baseball, and the University of Iowa. He was a member of Northeast Iowa Band Directors Association – Treasurer and National President in 1993, the Masonic Lodge and El Kaher Shrine – Band Director.
Lee Played trumpet in many dance bands, directed community bands and played taps for Veterans funerals beginning in high school and continuing until 2005. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup and served on many committees and sang in the church choir.
Lee is survived by his wife, Jane of Mesa, AZ; two sons, Chris Triplitt of St. Paul, MN, and Curtis Triplitt and his wife Carolina Solis of San Antonio, TX, also the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Caroline (3) of San Antonio; his best friends, Kay Wielinski and Gary and Andrene Blezek and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, Billy, in infancy.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
