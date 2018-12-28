(1926-2018)
WATERLOO — Clarence “Jack Soul” Jackson, 92, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 18.
He was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Greenville, Miss., son of Willie Jackson and Florence Moore Gordon. He married Elizabeth Jackson on June 18, 1977. She preceded him in death in 2007.
He served in the Navy, and his tours included World War II. Jack Soul was well-known to the Waterloo community for his Polish sausages. He owned and operated Jack Soul-In Restaurant during the mid-1970s and Love’s BBQ in early 1990s.
Survived by: a son, David of Long Beach, Calif.; two grandsons, Derek of Mesa, Ariz., and Joshua of Milwaukee; a special niece, Tiffany of Charlotte; his cousins, Billie Wynn of Greenville, Miss., and Earl “Lil Flick” Thornton of Durham, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Patricia of Waterloo; his brothers-in-law, William Jr. of Waterloo and Kenneth (Denise) of St. Louis; his goddaughter, Ebony Sherale Wilder of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; four aunts, Sarah, Mary, France and Leona Moore; four uncles, James, Leroy, David and Sammie Moore; a special cousin, Earl “Flick” Thornton Sr.; his in-laws, William and Velma Powell Jackson; and a brother in-law, Michael Jackson.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Chapel Mausoleum, Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, wtith full military rights by the Navy Funeral Honors Guard and Waterloo Post 19 and Evansdale Post 31 AMVETS. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 28, at Sanders Funeral Service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: condolences may be directed to 1645 Cornwall Ave., Waterloo 50702.
After the death of his lovely wife in 2007, he relocated to Charlotte where he resided with his niece. He enjoyed attending the adult day care, watching action packed movies and traveling. His cooking days were over, but he oversaw the “pinch” method to ensure all foods excited his palate.
