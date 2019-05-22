Clarence I. Laube
(1932-2019)
APLINGTON — Clarence Irvin Laube, 86, of Aplington, died Monday, May 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from gallbladder cancer.
He was born June 11, 1932, northwest of Clarksville in Butler County. On June 21, 1956, he married Betty Fick at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. She preceded him in death in 2009. In 2011, he married Sherry Reints at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and they made their home in Aplington.
Clarence graduated from Clarksville High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-54. He worked at Oliver in Charles City and the State Highway Commission from 1956 to 1964. He and his wife started to farm north of Allison. In 1964, the couple made their home in rural Clarksville where they farmed and raised their family. They retired from milking after 33 years but continued to tend to their stock cows.
Survived by: his wife of Aplington; two sons, Irvin (Jennifer) Laube of Dike and Philip (Monica) Laube of Holland; two daughters, Susan (Allan) Lindaman of Plainfield and Sara (Kevin) Paar of Dike; a sister, Anna (Roger) Hoeper of Waterloo; a “brother,” Arlan Laube of Clarksville; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepsons, Kevin Reints and Tim (Jessi) Reints; and two stepgrandsons.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife Betty.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with burial with military rites in the Lowell Town Cemetery, rural Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and for an hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to Iowa City Cancer Research, Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo and Christian Crusaders.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Clarence was a member of Aplington AMVETS, where he would enjoy morning coffee and cards. In the evenings, he would play cards with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed putting puzzles together. Above all, he cherished time with his family.
