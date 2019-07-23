(1925-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Clarence Henze, 94, of Grundy Center, died Friday, July 19, at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Grundy Center.
He was born Feb. 17, 1925, son of August and Gepka Van Deest Henze in Comfrey, Minn. He married Adeline Bottema in 1953.
In addition to farming most of his life, he also worked in construction and then ran the Grundy County Landfill. He also managed the Good News Quartet. He was actively involved in the Christian Reformed Church in Holland for many years until it was dissolved, and since then has been a member of the Orchard Hill Church in Grundy Center.
Survived by: his daughters, Barb ( Harlan) Hanson of Hiawatha and Laurie Henze-Wagler (Gunter Wagler) of Muensingen, Germany; six grandchildren, Joseph (Shawna) Terpstra of Humble, Texas, Liz Del Castillo of Holland, Becky (Brad) Carter of Eau Claire, Wis., Ted Henze of Cedar Rapids, Heidi (Karl) Vogel of North Liberty and Brian (Whitney) Hanson of Chicago; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his friend, Irene Stout; and his siblings, Jeanett Meester, George Henze, Sophia Muller, Ella Meints, Ernest Henze, Julia Muller, a set of triplets, one unnamed brother and two sisters, Susie and Lena.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Orchard Hill Church, Grundy County Campus, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
He was a man who loved a good story, and a good joke even more. He enjoyed traveling. He was generous with his time and resources, and often said he had made a lot of mistakes but God blessed him anyway, and that is what had made the difference.
