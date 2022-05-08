August 25, 1930-May 5, 2022

PARKERSBURG-Clarence Eldon Diekman, age 91, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Harm and Effie (Niederhoff) Diekman on August 25, 1930, in rural Wellsburg Iowa. Clarence graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1948.

Clarence initially worked at the First National Bank of Parkersburg. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954, and receive an honorable discharge.

On September 21, 1954, Clarence was united in marriage with Erma Faye Mennen at Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, Iowa. After their marriage, the couple farmed near Parkersburg and Dike. Later, the couple moved to Galva, Illinois, where Clarence managed the Farmer’s Hybrid. In 1971, Clarence and Erma purchased the Coast to Coast Hardware in Sumner, Iowa. In 1993, they sold the store and retired to Waverly, Iowa. After 25 years in Waverly, the couple moved to Parkersburg.

Clarence was always active in the church wherever he lived. He was active in choir, served as Sunday School teacher, superintendent and also Chairman of the Board. He also taught confirmation classes in the Lutheran Church. Clarence volunteered at Camp Knudsen in Minnesota, where he helped spring clean. Clarence was very active in community activities in Sumner. He was a member and president of the Rotary and served on the board of the Light Plant. Clarence and Erma served together in the Coast to Coast Advisory Board providing input into small town Coast to Coast stores. While in Waverly, Clarence was a member of the Exchange Club. The couple enjoyed traveling and really enjoyed their three-week trip to Germany discovering their ancestral history. They spent warm winters in Arizona and family vacations in Minnesota. Clarence enjoyed fishing, bicycling, and cruising on his motorcycle during his retirement.

Clarence died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Unity Point Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harm and Effie Diekman; one sister, Marianne Kiewiet, one brother, Raymond Diekman, and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Brocka and Sharon Bartels.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 67 years, Erma of Parkersburg, two children, David Diekman of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Darci (Todd) Best of Colorado Springs Colorado; four grandchildren, Jodi Best, Eric (Monae) Best, Katy (John) Shier and Ryan (Kelly ) Best; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene (Teri) Diekman of Seattle, Washington; one brother-in-law, Dennis Kiewiet of Reinbeck, Iowa; seven sisters-in-law, Marjorie Junker of Jesup, Iowa, Shirley Lupkes of Parkersburg, Janice Johnson of Parkersburg, Glenda Vander Holt of Parkersburg, Carol (Wayne) Aukes of Wellsburg, Judy (Larry) Pruisner of Parkersburg and Kathy (Larry) Koppendryer of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be one hour before services on Monday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com