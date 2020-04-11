× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENE — Funeral services for Clarence Edward Brinkman, 88 of Greene, will be broadcast live on YouTube at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, from Retz Funeral Home in Greene. Instructions for viewing may be found on our web page. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. To pay your respects to Clarence, you are invited to join the family in the procession to the cemetery (approx. 11:35). We ask that everyone remain in their vehicles.

Clarence was born November 4, 1931, in Dayton Township, Butler County, Iowa the son of Fred and Isabel (Hoffert) Brinkman and passed away at the Valley View Care Center in Greene on April 9, 2020 after a 7-year struggle with Alzheimer’s. Clarence graduated from Greene High School in 1949.

Clarence was united in marriage to Violet Luchtenburg on May 18, 1951 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene, Iowa. The couple was blessed with 7 children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.