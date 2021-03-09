November 30, 1928-March 7, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Clarence D. Voss, 92, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Visitation will be held at the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Masks are required to attend and due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no fellowship held following the committal service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Clarence was born on November 30, 1928 on the family farm in Palermo Township, Grundy County, Iowa. He was the devoted son of Rudolph and Fannie (Itzen) Voss. Clarence was raised on the family farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. He then went on to graduate from Grundy Center High School in the class of 1947. After graduation, Clarence began working for local farms and later entered the United States Army, serving our country for 2 years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and worked a milk route for Walnut Dairy which later became Anderson Erickson Dairy. In 1963, Clarence took over the family farm after the passing of his father Rudy. He worked the family farm until his retirement in 2012.