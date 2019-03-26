(1941-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Clarence D. Rouse, 77, of rural Independence, died Saturday, March 23, at ABCM Rehab Center of Independence-West Campus.
He was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Independence, son of Wayne Luther and Norma Irene ( Moore ) Rouse. On June 22, 1963, he married Jean Ann Paisley at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Mr. Rouse attended school in Brandon. He worked for Wilson Packing Co. in Cedar Rapids and Donnelly’s Tire Shop in Independence before starting as an assembler at John Deere Co. in Waterloo. He retired in 1996 after 30 years at John Deere.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence and UAW Local 838. He was an active member of the Pony Express Riders of Iowa for 45 years. He was also a member of N.E.I.S.C.A. Horse Club, helped with the 4-H horse program and was a transportation driver for residents of Oak View in Independence.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Dan (Jayne) Rouse of Cedar Rapids and Robbie (Marta) Rouse of Independence; a daughter, Sherry (Randy) Coventry of Oviedo, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Fr. Jacob Rouse, Joshua Rouse, Justin Rouse, Adam Nash, Courtney Rouse, Madison Rouse, Riley Rouse, Kaylah Rouse, Dillon Coventry and D.J. Coventry; and a brother, Glen Rouse of Tulsa, Okla.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Harry Rouse; and a sister, Sharon Rouse.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Memorial fund: has been established for the Pony Express Riders of Iowa, www.ponyexpressridersofiowa.org.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
