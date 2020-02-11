Clarence “Casey” Tucker

(1930-2020)
EVANSDALE -- Clarence “Casey” Ervin Tucker, 89, of Evansdale and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 8, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook, following a long illness.
He was born on March 17, 1930, near Edgewood, the son of William and Mildred (Portwine) Tucker. On Dec. 5, 1954, he married Ruth Marie Fenstermann in Oneida.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1951, serving with the 973rd Engineers Construction Battalion until 1953. He worked various farms in northeast Iowa throughout his life, as well as working as a certified welder with various companies. He was a truck driver for the Iowa DOT and drove for many other businesses from 1983 until retiring in 1991.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, James of Dunkerton, Gerald (Barbara) of Marion, Ark., and Ray (James) ofGreenfield; a daughter, Ann McGovern of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Amanda (Samy) Cardoso of Vancouver, Wash., Rochelle Reichert of Evansdale, Craig Sabin of Ellsworth, TaShanna Tucker of Marion, Ark., Casey (Kathy) Johnson of Decatur, and Johnathan Johnson, of Lamoni; eight great-grandchildren, Mariah Postell, James and Dalton Cardoso, Matthew and Regan Reichert, Joleen and Richard Scott, and Kinzlee Johnson; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Charlotte Postell; and two brothers, Russell (Geraldine) Tucker of Evansdale, and Melvin Tucker of Brandon.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Evelyn Sabin; a sister, Jolanna “Jo” Jaster; and a brother, Lorell Tucker.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to First United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
718 Clay Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
11:00AM
718 Clay Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.