Clarence “Casey” Tucker

EVANSDALE -- Clarence “Casey” Ervin Tucker, 89, of Evansdale and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 8, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook, following a long illness.

He was born on March 17, 1930, near Edgewood, the son of William and Mildred (Portwine) Tucker. On Dec. 5, 1954, he married Ruth Marie Fenstermann in Oneida.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1951, serving with the 973rd Engineers Construction Battalion until 1953. He worked various farms in northeast Iowa throughout his life, as well as working as a certified welder with various companies. He was a truck driver for the Iowa DOT and drove for many other businesses from 1983 until retiring in 1991.

