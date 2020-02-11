Clarence Casey Tucker
0 entries

Clarence Casey Tucker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Casey Tucker

Clarence “Casey” Tucker

(1930-2020)

EVANSDALE -- Clarence “Casey” Ervin Tucker, 89, of Evansdale and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 8, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook, following a long illness.

He was born on March 17, 1930, near Edgewood, the son of William and Mildred (Portwine) Tucker. On Dec. 5, 1954, he married Ruth Marie Fenstermann in Oneida.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1951, serving with the 973rd Engineers Construction Battalion until 1953. He worked various farms in northeast Iowa throughout his life, as well as working as a certified welder with various companies. He was a truck driver for the Iowa DOT and drove for many other businesses from 1983 until retiring in 1991.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, James of Dunkerton, Gerald (Barbara) of Marion, Ark., and Ray (James) ofGreenfield; a daughter, Ann McGovern of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Amanda (Samy) Cardoso of Vancouver, Wash., Rochelle Reichert of Evansdale, Craig Sabin of Ellsworth, TaShanna Tucker of Marion, Ark., Casey (Kathy) Johnson of Decatur, and Johnathan Johnson, of Lamoni; eight great-grandchildren, Mariah Postell, James and Dalton Cardoso, Matthew and Regan Reichert, Joleen and Richard Scott, and Kinzlee Johnson; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Charlotte Postell; and two brothers, Russell (Geraldine) Tucker of Evansdale, and Melvin Tucker of Brandon.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Evelyn Sabin; a sister, Jolanna “Jo” Jaster; and a brother, Lorell Tucker.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to First United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Clarence Tucker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clarence's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clarence's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News