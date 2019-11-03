Clare A. Staebell

Clare Agnes Staebell of Western Home, age 95, passed October 25th, 2019, at Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was born to Henry and Agnes Schmitz of Waterloo, Iowa in 1924. Clare married Paul C. Staebell on August 16th, 1947, upon which time they became both stewards of the land as farmers, and of their eight children within the community of Dunkerton Iowa, and Barclay township.
They were also members of both St. Francis (Barclay) and Blessed Sacrament congregations.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children Kathleen (Steve) McCrea, Paul J. Staebell, Robert (Chrissie Rose) Staebell, Suzanne (John) Pezzanite, Sandra Staebell, and Margaret Thomas. She is predeceased by her husband, Paul, of 61 years; two of their children, Tim Staebell and Sara McClintock; her three sisters Margaret Greiner, Sr. Francis Schmitz, and Mary Schmitz; and her brothers Robert and Loren Schmitz.
A Celebration of Life is Tuesday, November 5, at Diamond Event Center, Western Home, Cedar Falls from 3 to 7 pm. Funeral at Blessed Sacrament Church, Waterloo at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 6, is followed by lunch. A private family burial is later at St. Francis (Barclay).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice; UNI Foundation-School of Music; or Blessed Sacrament Church Building Accessibility Program, all located in Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.