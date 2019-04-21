{{featured_button_text}}
Clara Vaughn

(1933-2019)

WATERLOO -- Clara Vaughn, 86, of NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 16,  at NewAldaya.

She was born April 2, 1933, in Dodge City, Kan.,  daughter of Kenneth W. and Mary E. Logan Card. She married Charles E. Vaughn on Nov. 10, 1956, in Kansas. He died on April 18, 2013.

Clara received her bachelors of arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa and was a registered nurse for 45 years. She was employed as a school nurse with the Waterloo Community School System for 25 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a member of the Payne AME Church, volunteer at Allen Hospital, member of the Iowa State Mortuary Board and the YWCA Board.

Survived by: a daughter, Susan (Dennis) Moody of Waterloo; a grandson, Reid Slaughter of Iowa City; two brothers, Arlander Card of Jacksonville, Fla., and Larry Card of Anchorage, Alaska; and two sisters, Virginia Card Smith of Denver, Colo., and Marilyn Card Evans of Aurora, Colo.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Charles Card.

Private services: will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

