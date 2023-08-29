Clara J. Hudson

CEDAR FALLS – Clara J. Hudson, 85, died on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1937, in Saguache, Colo. Clara was born to Moises and Adelaida Atencio, and raised by Joseph and Lupe Tafoya. She graduated from Saguache High School, earned her bachelor’s from Adams State, and went on to complete her master’s degree from Northern Iowa.

On Feb. 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to Warren Hudson in Saguache, Colo. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2004. Clara taught business at Denver High School in Denver, Iowa, for more than 25 years.

Clara is survived by her children, Kevin (Lauri) Hudson of Camas, Wash., Holly (Troy) Hudson Hill of Cedar Falls, Kelly Hudson of Tripoli, and Heather Stripe of Lake Oswego, Ore.; her daughter-in-law, Keri Hudson of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Thomas Hudson, Taylor (Matthew) Abbay, Sean Aarhus, Jason (Bianca Pontious) Aarhus, Aaron Aarhus,Cameron Aarhus, Deanna (Steven Hanson) Hudson, Blake Hudson, Nicholas Hudson, Jake Stripe, and Sophie Stripe; and two great granddaughters, Peyton Aarhus and Kennedy Aarhus.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Terry Hudson and Flinn Hudson; and two brothers, David and Richard Atencio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.