Clara Trapp, 92, died June 20, 2019 at The Stratford in Carmel, Indiana. A memorial service will be held July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. St. Peter Lutheran Church, 28884 State Street, Eldorado/West Union, Iowa (563-422-5445) with lunch following at the church. Graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 1350 West 12th Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa (319-268-7222). Following internment, an open-house gathering will take place from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Montage restaurant, 222 Main Street, Cedar Falls (319-268-7222). Joan and Lynne invite all friends and family to attend.
Memorials may be made to the Ken and Clara Trapp Memorial Scholarship, UNI Foundation, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0239 (please include a note referencing scholarship name), or to a cause of the giver's choice.
Dahl Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary, condolence page, and information may be found at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Clara was born to Elsie (Shatz) and Fritz Gross on February 13, 1927 on the family farm near Eldorado, Iowa. In addition to her parents, she was watched over by her older brothers Alvin and Walter. The family worshipped at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Eldorado where Clara was baptized, confirmed, and married. Clara attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa and on June 1st, 1947, Clara married R. Kenneth Trapp of Eldorado. They lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa for more than 35 years, raising two daughters, Joan and Lynne. Later they lived in Scottsdale, Arizona and Zionsville, Indiana. Clara was an active volunteer for her church and a member of the PEO sisterhood in all three communities. She and Ken were strong supporters of many causes, especially higher education, Lutheran-based organizations, and the arts.
Clara loved to create things—good food (especially cookies and pies), special occasion clothing for herself and daughters, needlepoint creations, flower gardens, beautiful homes, and good friendships. She especially enjoyed cultural pursuits and travelling around the world with Ken until his death in 2006.
Clara is survived by daughters Joan and her family Richard and Margaret Legg of Davenport, Iowa; and Lynne and husband Greg Fuller in Avon and Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters in law: Lili Gross of Eldorado and Marilyn Nesvik of Cedar Falls, and many much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
