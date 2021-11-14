Claire Leigh Weber

LA PORTE CITY-Claire Leigh Weber, the daughter of Scott and Brenna Weber of rural La Porte City, IA, and sister of Paisley Weber was born into the arms of Jesus on November 9th, 2021 at 11:12 P.M., at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Weighing 1 pound and 15 ounces, 14 ¾ inches long, and perfect in every way.

Claire is survived by her parents, Scott and Brenna Weber; one sister Paisley Weber; maternal grandparents, Galen and Shari Allen of La Porte City; paternal grandparents, Denis and Ann Weber of Independence, IA; maternal great grandmother, Lou Dene Neverman of Jesup, IA; uncle Brady Allen of Des Moines, IA and aunt Danielle Weber of Waterloo, IA

Private family services will be held with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Raymond, IA.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is assisting with the arrangements.