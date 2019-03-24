Claire E. Stohr

(1946-2019)
WATERLOO —- Claire Eugene Stohr 72, of Waterloo, died at home on Thursday, March 21.
He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Harold and Reva (Smirl) Stohr. He graduated from East High School in 1965. Claire served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from November 1965 to November 1968. He came home and worked a variety of jobs throughout the Cedar Valley before finding his home at John Deere in 1973. Claire retired in May 2003 and was a member of the UAW.
He married Marlene Jean Willhite on Jan. 31, 1970. She died Nov. 29, 1976.
Survivors: a daughter, Tina Everding of Waterloo; a son, Charles Stohr of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Darian (Mike) Everding of Ames and Randall Everding Jr. of Cedar Falls; a sister, Ruth Pazdera of Gilbertville; and special pets Blake, Jack and Max.
Preceded in death by: his wife; parents; two sisters, Beverly Stohr and Virginia Guido; and his in-laws, Hewey and Maudie Willhite.
Services: His family will honor his wishes for cremation and no formal funeral service. A celebration of life visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo; burial with military rights will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family or to the charity of your choice.
Claire was a kind, caring, soft-hearted man who loved his family and friends fiercely. He loved a good Louis L’ Amour western, a strong cup of coffee, animals of all kinds and he was forever in search of a good cheeseburger or pork tenderloin sandwich.
