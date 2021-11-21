Claire Ann Shaw McConville
March 12, 1923-November 13, 2021
ROCHESTER, MN-Claire Ann Shaw McConville (Turin) passed away at her home in Rochester Minnesota on November 13, 2021 at the age of 98. She was grateful for her large family, her full life, and at peace with nature's cycle. Claire was preceded in death by her first husband Frank Hudson Shaw, by her second husband James Martin McConville, by her daughter Barbra Ann Shaw, and by her son Michael Ward Shaw. She is survived by her daughters Ann Allan, Sally Shaw, Susan Filkins, Mary Oesterle, her son John Shaw, 14 grandchildren and a happily increasing number of great grandchildren.
