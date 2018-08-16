FAIRBANK — Clair Levendusky, 83, of Dubuque, formerly of Fairbank, died at home Monday, Aug. 13.
He was born Nov. 17, 1934, on the family farm in rural Fairbank, son of Anton and Elsie (Necker) Levendusky. He married Carole Kemp on Nov. 14, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
Clair graduated from Fairbank High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve as well as the Naval Reserve. He was employed at John Deere in Waterloo for 23 years. He also served on the Fairbank Fire Department for 15 years.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Laura (Barney) Niner, Barb (Mark) Babiak and Jodi (Rich) Brunning; two sons, Charlie (Janell) Levendusky and Jeff (Terri) Levendusky; eight grandchildren, Kayla (Nathan) Scheer, William (Fiona) and Alex (Mallory) Niner, Joshua (Lauren), Brian (Taylor), Troy, Jake and Jordyn Levendusky; two great-grandchildren, Palmer and Henry Scheer; a brother, Lawrence Levendusky; six sisters-in-law, Mary Jo (Dean) Hartley, Kathy (Don) Corcoran, Pat Kayser (Jack), Roberta (Dick) Mason, Annette Kemp (Larry) and Lee Ann Kemp; two brothers-in-law, Ed Kemp and Peter Kemp (Jan); and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Willis (Pat) Necker, Venice (Mildred) Levendusky, George (Grace) Levendusky and Louie Levendusky; a sister, Mary Levendusky; his mother and father-in-law, Joe and Sue Kemp; three brothers-in-law, Mike Kemp, Tom Kayser and Don King; and three sisters-in-law, Liz Kemp, Nancy Kemp and Nancy Levendusky.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank. Military rites will be conducted Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552, with fire service rites by Buchanan County Honor Guard and procession and flag line with the Patriot Guard Riders.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Clair loved fishing, watching the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Chiefs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
