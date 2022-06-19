Clair G Rausch, a WWII Marine Corps combat veteran who served in the Pacific Theater, passed away at his home on May 6, 2022. He was a long-time science educator at West High School in Iowa City. After he retired he worked with the University of Iowa, guiding students on field trips to Alaska, the western U.S. and Canada. Clair was born on February 3, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa, to Arlie and Myrtle (Treloar) Rausch. He began working at age nine to help support his family, earning a dollar a day picking apples. Clair loved everything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong naturalist and could identify almost every plant or animal he came across and during his lifetime he planted thousands of trees in Iowa. Clair made numerous trips to Alaska, hunting and fishing with his brother, Bob, and sons; Mark, Alan and Bruce. Clair’s family includes his children; Mark C Rausch, Kay Marie Rausch Drum, Alan J Rausch, and Bruce W (The late Ellen Finn) Rausch; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his brother Lee (Donna) Rausch; 4 nieces and 4 nephews and longtime friend, Therese Johnson. Sadly, Clair was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, brothers, Robert A and Joe L, and his nephew Steven Rausch. Clair’s wishes were to continue his love of science and education by gifting his body to the University of Iowa’s Deeded Body Program. There will be no funeral or religious services per his wishes. A memorial service for family and friends will be held later this summer. Memories and condolences can be submitted to Clair’s obituary page at www.gayandciha.com