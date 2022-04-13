December 29, 1926-April 10, 2022

PARKERSBURG-Claas William Kampman, age 95, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of William and Harmine (Planteur) Kampman on December 29, 1926, in rural Butler County, Iowa.

On December 29, 1948, Claas was united in marriage with Esther Hermina Muller at the Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington. All their married life, Claas farmed the Kampman family farm north of Aplington. In 1993, Claas retired and moved to his home in Parkersburg.

As a young adult, Claas made a public profession of his faith at the Bethel Reformed Church, where he served as elder, deacon and Sunday School teacher. After moving to Parkersburg, Claas joined and became a member of the Hope Reformed Church. He was often heard stating two of his favorite sayings, “God is so good to me.” and Whatever the Lord wills, so shall it be.”

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Claas passed away at Creekside Care Center in Grundy Center, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther; a son, William Kampman; a granddaughter, Kristin Kampman; a great-grandson, Simeon Kampman; his parents; one brother; and seven sisters.

Claas is survived by one daughter, Barb (Ron) Dennler of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two sons, Robert (Dort) Kampman of Kesley, Iowa, and Marlin (Sharla) Kampman of Harvey, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Annie (Don) Allspach.

Funeral Services will be.10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg, with burial at Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hope Reformed Church Missions, Lakeview Camp in Pella or Samaritan’s Purse.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com