(1961-2019)
WATERLOO -- Cindy Sue Miller, 57, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Feb. 4.
She was born Dec. 31, 1961, in Jesup, daughter of Brent and Wanda (Hummel) McNabb. She married Tim Miller in 1980, and they later divorced.
Cindy graduated from Christian Heritage School of Cedar Falls in May 1980. She continued her education and earned her nursing degree.
Survived by: four daughters, Leah Miller, Rachel Belden, Rebecca Miller and Liz Miller; eight grandchildren; a brother, Brent McNabb Jr.; a sister, Lisa Seldat; her former husband, Tim Miller; and a special friend, Danny Adams.
Preceded in death by: her grandmother, Gladys Hummel; and a sister, Kim Freeland.
Services: 1 pm. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Faith Baptist Church, Hudson, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to country music and watching old television shows. Her daughters most enjoyed hearing her beautiful laughter.
