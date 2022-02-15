Cindy Mae (Nauman) Straight

WATERLOO-Cindy M. Straight, 64, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away in her sleep on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was born on September 5, 1957 in Waterloo, Iowa to Ernest and Jane Nauman. At the age of three, the family moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota before moving back to the family farm in Cedar Falls when Cindy was nine. While attending high school Cindy competed in and taught gymnastics. She was a 1975 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. Cindy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed being silly and joking around. She had a beautiful smile and her laugh was infectious. Cindy was known for her long red hair which granted her the nickname of “Red”. Cindy loved people for who they were. She had a big heart and was a loyal friend. Listening to music, watching game shows, and bowling were among some of her favorite past times.