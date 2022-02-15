 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cindy Mae (Nauman) Straight

  • 0
Cindy Mae (Nauman) Straight

September 5, 1957—February 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Cindy M. Straight, 64, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away in her sleep on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was born on September 5, 1957 in Waterloo, Iowa to Ernest and Jane Nauman. At the age of three, the family moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota before moving back to the family farm in Cedar Falls when Cindy was nine. While attending high school Cindy competed in and taught gymnastics. She was a 1975 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. Cindy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed being silly and joking around. She had a beautiful smile and her laugh was infectious. Cindy was known for her long red hair which granted her the nickname of “Red”. Cindy loved people for who they were. She had a big heart and was a loyal friend. Listening to music, watching game shows, and bowling were among some of her favorite past times.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road, Cedar Falls at 12:30 PM.

Cindy is survived by her two daughters, Madison Straight of Cedar Falls and Murphy Straight of Waterloo, four grandchildren, Tristan, Mayona, Kaylena, and Detorion, four siblings, Ernest (Sandra) Nauman, Pam (Ron) Luders, Kevin (Lonna) Nauman, Tammy (Tom) Nicholson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not leave these items in your car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News