Cindy L. Nicholson

(1954-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Cindy L. Nicholson, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

She was born Aug. 2, 1954, in Independence, daughter of Leo and Marcie (Beebe) Walton. She married Dean Nicholson on April 28, 1973, in Cedar Falls.

She was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Upper Iowa University. Cindy started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in high school and continued working there for many years. She also worked as a senior account manager for SKC Communications. Cindy was a member and past president of the Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club and was a member and current president of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Riders.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Amy (Boon) Stover of Cedar Falls and Bree (Shane) Gavin of Minneapolis; two grandchildren, Briar Stover of Cedar Falls and Rowan Gavin of Minneapolis; her brother, Brian (Laura) Walton of Cedar Falls; and her aunt, Mary (Don Nicholson) Walton of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorial services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 3 to 6 p.m.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the University of Iowa Oncology/Hematology Unit in Iowa City or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Riders.

