(1954-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Cindy L. Nicholson, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born Aug. 2, 1954, in Independence, daughter of Leo and Marcie (Beebe) Walton. She married Dean Nicholson on April 28, 1973, in Cedar Falls.
She was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Upper Iowa University. Cindy started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in high school and continued working there for many years. She also worked as a senior account manager for SKC Communications. Cindy was a member and past president of the Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club and was a member and current president of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Riders.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Amy (Boon) Stover of Cedar Falls and Bree (Shane) Gavin of Minneapolis; two grandchildren, Briar Stover of Cedar Falls and Rowan Gavin of Minneapolis; her brother, Brian (Laura) Walton of Cedar Falls; and her aunt, Mary (Don Nicholson) Walton of Evansdale.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the University of Iowa Oncology/Hematology Unit in Iowa City or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Riders.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Nicholson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.