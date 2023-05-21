November 15, 1959-May 7, 2023
EVANSDALE-Cindy Kay Neith, 63, of Evansdale, IA passed away peacefully on May 7 surrounded by her family.
Cindy was born November 15, 1959 in Waterloo Iowa, the daughter of Jim Henry and Barbra Haskell. She was married on June 9 1978 to Mark Neith.
Survived by her husband Mark Neith, son Jason (Sarah) Neith—Evansdale, daughter Carrie (Al) Yu—Elk Run Heights, grandsons: Collin, Ethan, Eric and James, sisters: Rhonda Jackson, Michelle Ashley and Angie (Darrel) Davies
Proceeded in death by: Mother, Father and Brothers Duane Prochaska, and Robert Prochaska who passed in infancy.
Celebration of Life will be held on July 8th at Mayors Park in Elk Run Heights from 12pm—3pm.
In lieu of flowers, condolences my be directed to the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.