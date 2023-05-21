November 15, 1959-May 7, 2023

EVANSDALE-Cindy Kay Neith, 63, of Evansdale, IA passed away peacefully on May 7 surrounded by her family.

Cindy was born November 15, 1959 in Waterloo Iowa, the daughter of Jim Henry and Barbra Haskell. She was married on June 9 1978 to Mark Neith.

Survived by her husband Mark Neith, son Jason (Sarah) Neith—Evansdale, daughter Carrie (Al) Yu—Elk Run Heights, grandsons: Collin, Ethan, Eric and James, sisters: Rhonda Jackson, Michelle Ashley and Angie (Darrel) Davies

Proceeded in death by: Mother, Father and Brothers Duane Prochaska, and Robert Prochaska who passed in infancy.

Celebration of Life will be held on July 8th at Mayors Park in Elk Run Heights from 12pm—3pm.

In lieu of flowers, condolences my be directed to the family.