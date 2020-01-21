Cindy (DeLancey) Harris

Fate eventually led her to Texas where her life got bigger and better. She started a career at GTE/Verizon, retiring after 25 years. In 2003 she married her Texan, Roger Harris, who loved and cared for her until her last breath.

Cindy was wild, fun-loving and adventurous — she even climbed the Brandon water tower in her youth. She was the cool grandma who just might plant a bit of rebellion in her grandchildren’s heads, or slightly embarrass them as she danced ‘60s style to “These Boots are Made for Walking,” sometimes even on a table. She was a great big sister. Family events always involved hysterical bouts of laughter. She was constantly reading a book or two — true crime fascinated her the most. She was undeterred by the smoke-ridden casino and could spend entire nights having fun while family members had to retire to hotel rooms for fresh air. She always wore red on Friday in support of our troops. She was Cindy, and we will always love and miss her.