Cindy Behrends

May 10, 2022

Cindy Behrends, 60, passed away Tuesday morning at her home. Daughter of Judy (Jerry) Degenstein and Don (Rita) Henderson. She graduated from West High School and Hawkeye Community College. She worked at the Western Home Communities for 23 years. She married Mike Behrends in 1989. She is survived by her husband, 3 children Jeremy (Sydney), Jesse, Cody (Nicole) and 5 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Saturday May 21st at 3pm at Chasers on University Ave. She loved spending time with family, being a nurse, treasure hunting, making crafts and selling them at shows. Memorials may be directed to the family.

